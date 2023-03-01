Wiscasset Structure Damages Mobile Home

Two residents escaped unharmed as a structure fire devastated their mobile home in Wiscasset Thursday, Feb. 23, according to the Wiscasset Fire Chief Rob Bickford.

Both female residents were home at 14 Jones Road in Wiscasset when a fire broke out in the area of the laundry room at approximately 11:40 p.m., Bickford said.

Both residents were able to vacate the premises unharmed. Two dogs and one cat were also able to escape unharmed, according to Bickford. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation but the dryer is the leading theory behind the cause, Bickford said.

Fire crews battled the fire amid snow and freezing temperatures until approximately 3 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24. The fire damaged approximately 50% of the mobile home with smoke and water damaging the rest of the structure.

“The home was totally destroyed,” Bickford said.

Bickford expressed his gratitude towards the other departments that responded to the call for mutual aid.

“With less people wanting to be volunteers and it being a cold snowy night we really appreciate the other departments responding and giving us a hand,” Bickford said.

The Wiscasset Fire Department was supported at the scene by Wiscasset police and ambulance service, and the Alna, Dresden, and Pittston fire departments. Westport Island and Boothbay fire departments provided station coverage in Wiscasset.

