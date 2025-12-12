Wiscasset To Reconsider Wastewater Treatment Plant Relocation

Despite receiving an incomplete petition on the issue, the Wiscasset Select Board voted to put the relocation of the town’s wastewater treatment plant back before voters in June 2026, over a year after the measure was originally approved.

At its Tuesday, Dec. 9 meeting, the select board accepted a petition, which called for the repeal of the vote regarding the proposed relocation of the plant to the site of the town garage, despite the fact the petition fell short of the required number of signatures. State law would require a petition to receive at least 10% of the number of votes cast in the town in the last gubernatorial election in order to be put before town residents.

According to Wiscasset Town Clerk Linda Perry’s certification, the submitted petition to repeal the relocation of Wiscasset’s wastewater plant had 193 valid signatures, five short of the required 198.

Despite this, the select board decided to place the article before voters at the annual town meeting by referendum in June 2026.

“I don’t think they should have to go out and get six more signatures. I think that is in the spirit of the petition, I don’t think there’s any reason to make it harder,” said select board Chair Sarah Whitfield.

The decision will allow voters another opportunity to decide whether to relocate the plant its current location at 69 Water St. to 42 Hodge St. In a November 2024 vote, 63% of voters approved the new location.

The plant will need to be moved regardless, select board member William Maloney said, but the 2026 vote will assess whether to accept the proposed location or begin the search for an alternate site.

Both the select board and members of the public emphasized the need for voters to be fully informed on the matter, and engaged in discussion around how all parties could get questions answered and information out.

“I agree that at some point in time we do need to relocate the Wiscasset wastewater treatment plant. I do not, however, agree that the residents made an educated decision when they voted on, in 2024,” resident Shannon Babcock said.

The Wiscasset Select Board will next meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16, in the Wiscasset town office. For more information, go to wiscasset.gov or call 882-8200.

