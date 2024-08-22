Wiscasset Town Manager Wins Municipal Leadership Award

The Maine Town, City, and County Management Association honored Wiscasset Town Manager Dennis Simmons with a leadership award during the organization’s annual luncheon in Newry on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Simmons was nominated for the award by Wiscasset Economic Development Director Aaron Chrostowsky, who wrote a letter to the Maine Town, City, and County Management Association on June 25.

“I’m not one for the limelight … It’s nice to know that the work you do is appreciated,” said Simmons.

Chrostowsky’s letter included endorsements from eight town figures, including Wiscasset Select Board members Terry Heller and William “Bill” Maloney, Wiscasset Police Chief Larry Hesseltine, and Wiscasset EMS Chief Erin Bean.

“Personally, one reason I believe he deserves this award is that his leadership has been instrumental in navigating all these challenges and ensuring the town’s continued prosperity,” said Chrostowsky. “Wiscasset’s challenges are big – increasing the tax base, paying for these services, battling Maine Yankee, paying for a wastewater treatment plant, and healing a divided community. He isn’t afraid of the challenges ahead.”

Simmons’ work with the local and state government in regard to Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company’s attempt at property tax exemption inspired the nomination, according to Chrostowsky’s letter and the endorsements submitted with it.

Following the expiration of a 20-year property tax agreement between Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company and the town of Wiscasset in 2022, the company filed for a property tax exemption, claiming the independent spent fuel storage facility located on its property counted as an air pollution control measure.

In March 2023, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection determined the storage facility counted as a pollution control facility, therefore deeming it tax exempt.

Simmons worked with the town’s attorney and filed an appeal with the Maine Board of Environmental Protection; however, in October 2023, the entity upheld the Maine Department of Environmental Protection’s decision.

Simmons then consulted with legislators to find a solution. Along with a lobbyist he was authorized by the town to hire, Simmons urged legislators to pass a bill disqualifying nuclear waste facilities from being considered air pollution control facilities.

“Simmons himself was knocking on members’ doors and sitting down with legislators who needed shoring up on the facts to turn back the powerful lobby of Maine Yankee. It was classic David and Goliath,” said Heller.

In March, the Maine House voted 109-8 in favor of enacting L.D. 2027, an “Act to Clarify the Property Tax Exemption for Air Pollution Control Facilities.”

On April 1, the Senate voted 24-9 to enact the piece of legislation, and Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill into law on April 2. The new law effectively put roughly $93 million of Maine Yankee Atomic Power Company property back on Wiscasset’s tax roll.

“Town Manager Dennis Simmons brought home a huge win that saved the town from a $1.9 million hit in tax revenue. It was an extraordinary effort, led by a remarkable town manager who is able to lead in all directions,” said Heller.

His colleagues cite his attention to detail, his dedication to serving the community, and his commitment to fiscal responsibility and strategic planning as qualities that set him apart from other nominees for the award, according to the endorsement’s submitted with Chrostowsky’s letter.

“Dennis is not only a capable administrator but also a highly respected figure within our community,” said Hesseltine. “His integrity, compassion, and genuine concern for the welfare of Wiscasset residents are evident in every aspect of his work. He consistently goes above and beyond to ensure that our town continues to progress and prosper.”

Maloney said Simmons is constantly looking for ways to help the town, and that Wiscasset is fortunate to have him.

“Dennis Simmons is by far the best town manager that Wiscasset has had in a long time,” said Maloney.

The Maine Town, City, and County Management Association’s leadership award recognizes a public administrator for a particularly bold and innovative project or for solving an unusually difficult problem, according to the organization’s website.

Simmons is the first Lincoln County town official to receive the award since Boothbay’s James Chaousis in 2013.

For more information, go to mtcma.org.

