Wiscasset Woman Wins 2020 #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Brooke Alley as the winner of the 2020 #LCNme365 photo contest with her picture of her horse, Camelot.

Alley, along with the other 11 finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual vote. Alley won the October contest, which was sponsored by Newcastle Realty, of Damariscotta.

The annual contest launched Dec. 23. Alley took the lead out of the gate and held on to it throughout the entire voting period. She ultimately received 23.7% of the 473 votes cast.

Alley snapped the photo of the 26-year-old Morgan horse at her home in Wiscasset with her iPhone on Oct. 14.

“I’m really excited!” Alley said about the win. “Camelot definitely has a fan club that’s followed him along over the years, and we appreciate the support!”

As winner of the annual contest, Alley will receive a prize package of products featuring her photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, notecards, and a framed print. In addition, Alley will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2021 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest. Alley’s photo will grace the cover.

In addition, Alley will receive a Yeti mug engraved with the logo of The Lincoln County News.

The sponsors for 2020 were Racha Noodle Bar by Best Thai, of Damariscotta; Rising Tide Community Market, of Damariscotta; Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, of Damariscotta and Boothbay Harbor; Newcastle Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Viper, of Newcastle; Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, of Damariscotta; Maine Septic Solution, of Damariscotta; Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta; Newcastle Publick House and Oysterhead Pizza Co., of Newcastle and Damariscotta; Farrin Properties, of Damariscotta; Newcastle Realty, of Damariscotta; Damariscotta Bank & Trust, of Damariscotta; and Louis Doe Home Center, of Newcastle.

Newcastle Realty will also receive an engraved Yeti mug, as it sponsored the monthly contest Alley won to qualify for the annual contest.

The 2021 contest is already underway. Alley and the 11 monthly winners from 2020 are again eligible to win.

Each week, The Lincoln County News staff selects a winning photo. At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. In addition, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

Cupacity, of Damariscotta, is the sponsor for the month of January.

For complete contest rules and to see previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

