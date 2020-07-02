Wiscasset Woman Wins June #LCNme365 Contest

Debbie Speed’s photo of a bluebird feeding its baby received a whopping 65% of the votes cast to win the June #LCNme365 photo contest.

Speed, of Wiscasset, snapped the photo using her Canon T6 digital camera.

“My bird feeder is set up where I can see it from my couch, and one day I was sitting there and looked over to see the birds,” Speed said.

Speed said she takes photos with her camera in its continuous shooting mode. “I never know what I’m going to get until I load the photos into the computer,” she said.

Speed is a hobby photographer and posts her pictures on her Facebook page. She entered the #LCNme365 photo contest after being told she should submit her photos.

“I’m just quite excited,” Speed said about her win.

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Speed will receive a $50 gift certificate to a local business from June’s contest sponsor, Maine Septic Solution.

As the sixth monthly winner, Speed cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2020, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries at lcnme.com.

Speed’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2020.

Submissions are now being accepted for the July #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, Riverside Butcher Co., of Damariscotta. For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

