Wiscasset Woman Wins #LCNme365 Photo Contest

Readers selected Kate Bryant, of Wiscasset, as the winner of the 2024 #LCNme365 photo contest with a picture of an English setter enjoying the final days of summer.

Bryant, along with 11 other finalists, had previously won a monthly #LCNme365 contest to become eligible for the annual contest. She won the September contest, which was sponsored by Phillips Power Products, of Damariscotta.

The annual contest launched on Thursday, Dec. 26. Contestants remained close throughout the competition, but voters ultimately put Bryant in the lead. She finished in first place with 24.76% of the 319 votes cast.

Bryant, who also won monthly contests in June 2017, October 2022, and August 2023, took the photo of her 9 and 1/2-year-old English setter, Tuck, on her iPhone. Tuck was also the subject of Bryant’s June 2017 winning photo.

“I’m really excited about it. We’ve had monthly winners a few times … This is just really special,” said Bryant.

As the winner of the annual contest, Bryant will receive a prize package of products featuring her photo from Lincoln County Publishing Co., of Newcastle. Lincoln County Publishing Co. publishes The Lincoln County News.

The prize package includes decks of playing cards, postcards, note cards, and more. Additionally, Bryant will receive a one-year subscription to The Lincoln County News and an exclusive 2025 calendar featuring all the monthly winners of the contest, with her photo on the cover.

The sponsors for 2024 were Rising Tide Co-op, Ames True Value Hardware and Supply, Coastal Car Wash and Detail Center, Anserve, Metcalf’s Submarine Sandwiches, Renys, Riverside Butcher Co., Peninsula Properties, Phillips Power Products, Newcastle Realty, Damariscotta Hardware, and Louis Doe Home Center.

The 2025 contest is already underway, and Bryant and the 11 monthly winners from 2024 are again eligible to win. Rising Tide Co-op, of Damariscotta, is the sponsor for the January contest.

Each week, the staff at The Lincoln County News chooses a winning photo. At the end of the month, readers choose the photo of the month from the weekly winners via a poll at lcnme.com/photo-contest.

The photo that receives the most votes appears on the front page of The Lincoln County News. Additionally, the winner receives a $50 gift certificate from the contest’s monthly sponsor.

For complete contest rules and to view previous entries and winners, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

