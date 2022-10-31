Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest

Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest.

Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone.

“I always try to take a picture in front of (the tree) because it’s really beautiful,” Bryant said.

This is Bryant’s second time winning a monthly photo contest, having previously won in June 2017 with a photo of her English setter, Kentucky, sitting on a picnic table as storm clouds rolled in behind him.

“There’s a lot of tough competition!” Bryant said. “The photos are … always so beautiful.”

In addition to having her photo featured on the front page of The Lincoln County News, Bryant will receive a $50 gift certificate from Newcastle Realty, the contest’s sponsor.

As the 10th monthly winner, Bryant cannot win another weekly or monthly contest in 2022, but she can still submit photos for inclusion in the weekly slideshow of entries on lcnme.com.

Bryant’s photo will compete against the other 11 monthly winners at the end of the year as voters select the winner for 2022.

Submissions are now being accepted for the November #LCNme365 contest. The winner will receive a $50 gift certificate from the monthly sponsor, Phillips Power Products, of Damariscotta.

For full rules and means of entry, go to lcnme.com/photo-contest.

