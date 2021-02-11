Woman and 4-Year-Old Injured in Wiscasset Crash

A 24-year-old Bath woman and a 4-year-old girl were injured when the woman crossed the centerline of Route 1 in Wiscasset and struck a tow truck head-on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The extent of their injuries is unknown, according to a press release from the Wiscasset Police Department. The Wiscasset Ambulance Service took both to an unnamed hospital.

Evelyn Underwood was driving a 2007 Subaru Forester north on Bath Road with the 4-year-old in a car seat in the back, according to the press release. Tyler James, 26, of Damariscotta, was driving a 2017 Freightliner flatbed tow truck south on Bath Road. Quick Turn Auto Repair and Towing Inc., of Damariscotta, owns the truck.

Underwood crossed the centerline in front of Wiscasset Ford and struck the truck head-on at 7:10 p.m., according to the release. The Wiscasset Fire Department used extrication equipment to free Underwood from the wreckage. James was not hurt.

The Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit and the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wiscasset Police Department at the scene. The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the crash.

Bath Road was shut down for about five hours during the emergency response and reconstruction.

Police continue to investigate and believe some eyewitnesses left the area before police arrived. They ask any eyewitnesses or anyone else with information about the crash to call the Wiscasset Police Department at 882-8203.

