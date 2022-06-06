Woman Injured After Car Hits Ledge on Route 1 In Newcastle

One woman was transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta after her car left the roadway and hit a rock ledge on the side of Route 1 in Newcastle on the afternoon of Monday, June 6.

After the crash, the woman was removed from the vehicle by bystanders because it was on fire, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Matthew Day. Her name was not immediately available.

She was talking at that time, Day said. He does not believe her injuries to be life-threatening.

The woman was driving a red GMC Acadia south on Route 1 when she crossed over the opposite lane of traffic, left the roadway, and collided with a large rock ledge on the northbound side of the road, according to witness reports relayed to Day. The impact spun the car around to face north, Day said.

A witness said they used a fire extinguisher on the vehicle and it was still smoking when Day arrived on the scene. He applied his fire extinguisher as well.

The Newcastle Fire Department responded and ensured the fire was completely extinguished. Firefighters and LCSO officers also directed traffic on Route 1.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched first responders at 4:21 p.m. A small area of Route 1 near the intersection with Snead Spur Road was limited to one lane of traffic for less than 30 minutes.

Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service transported the woman to the hospital.

The Lincoln County News will update this post.

