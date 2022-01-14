WoodHaus Farm Owners Purchase 50-Acre Hayfield for Conservation

Farmers Coalition found that securing access to farmland was the most significant challenge facing farmers under 40. The American Farmland Trust found that about 85% of converted farmland in the northeast was lost to the expansion of urban areas and suburbs.

The pandemic that ignited the real estate boom in rural areas as families sought open space and air, however, also drove home the need to “create a community that can feed itself,” Torie DeLisle said. “We need to keep these spaces in agricultural production.”

In her work with Maine Farmland Trust, Wheeler sees a large number of inquiries for assistance purchasing farmland from young people moving into the state who want to use no-till or organic methods of farming.

Communities in Maine, such as Lincoln County, place value on small, family-run businesses and shopping local. The Damariscotta Chamber of Commerce promotes Small Business Saturday at the end of November and the lead up to Christmas, encouraging residents to spend money that goes back into the community.

August DeLisle grew up in a family of small business owners, and understood the power of residents investing in each other. Local farmers offer the same community level of self-sufficiency, especially when national and global supply chains are disrupted.

In 2020, the couple was inundated with requests to purchase meat from their sheep and pig farm when meat and poultry processing plants across the country shuttered with outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus.

The resulting meat shortage in grocery stores demonstrated that “something as critical as food and peoples’ ability to feed themselves relies on the whims of the global economy,” even beyond the pandemic, August DeLisle said. A bad harvest of corn or wheat in China will directly impact meat prices in the U.S., as that is what ranchers use to feed their livestock.

“It just shows how fragile the convenience of the global market is,” DeLisle said.

But the DeLisles built up a customer base during the worst of the national lockdown, and continue to sell whole and half sides of pork. They bartered with local farmers and traded their products for fresh vegetables. In the coming months, the DeLisles hope to sell pork skin on their property, too, and plan to work more closely with farmers markets in the future.

“This community is lucky in that way,” Torie DeLisle said, which drove the pair to protect spaces like the hayfield, and operate their own farm in Nobleboro.

Maine Farmland Trust helps transition agricultural land into the hands of young farmers to help keep a balance of housing and farming in places like Lincoln County.

At the same time, August DeLisle said, the organization is helping solve the pressing issue of how the U.S. will continue to feed itself.

Maine has more diversified farms than regions of the county like the Midwest, where acres and acres of commercial corn, wheat, or soy dominate. In the northeast, farmers grow a variety of vegetables and raise a number of different animals.

“They are small but mighty farms,” Wheeler said.

Maine Farmland Trust will continue to monitor the land under the agricultural easement in Nobleboro to ensure the conditions of land use for farming and conservation are being adhered to, by whoever owns the property.

“The easement lasts forever,” Wheeler said. “It’s a pretty special project.”

