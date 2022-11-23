YMCA-USA Reps Observe Various Healthy Living Programs at CLC Y November 23, 2022 at 12:22 pm Evan HoukYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegistration Open for FARMS at the Y School Vacation CampsCLC YMCA Announced as Recipient of Food Program GrantCLC Y and FARMS Receive Growing Up Green GrantRotary Club Helps Combat Food InsecurityStudents flood to Back to School Bash at CLC YMCA Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!