Sloan and Amy Sidelinger, of Nobleboro, are excited to welcome twins Zachary Andrew Sidelinger and Ember Ashley Sidelinger, to their family on Monday, Dec. 6. They were born at Maine Medical Center in Portland. They are all well and happy. Congratulations to the paternal grandparents, Paul and Debbie Sidelinger, of Nobleboro, and Sloan’s mother, Pamela Brunye, of Winslow and maternal grandparents, Andy and Donna Russakoff, Skowhegan, and their fur brothers, Max, Frank, Doug, and Gus.

