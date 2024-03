LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Amelia Mae Parsons.

Born at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, Amelia weighed 7 pounds, 5.2 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Kayla Dighton and Kyle Parsons, of Damariscotta, as well as her excited big brother, Emmett.

