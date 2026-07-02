The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Anniversary Announcement Silver Anniversary

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Kinder (Karen) and Walter Wales celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30.

They were married at the Harrington Meeting House in Pemaquid by the Rev. Richard Hall in 2001.

The couple resides in Chamberlain.


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The Lincoln County Publishing Company
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