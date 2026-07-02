Kinder (Karen) and Walter Wales celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30.
They were married at the Harrington Meeting House in Pemaquid by the Rev. Richard Hall in 2001.
The couple resides in Chamberlain.
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Kinder (Karen) and Walter Wales celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 30.
They were married at the Harrington Meeting House in Pemaquid by the Rev. Richard Hall in 2001.
The couple resides in Chamberlain.