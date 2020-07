LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to announce the arrival of beautiful baby girl, Ansleigh Goodwin. Born Thursday, July 2 at 8:08 a.m., Ansleigh weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She is welcomed by her proud mother, Katelynn, of Gardiner, siblings Elijah and Jayleigh, and Dr. Deborah Eisenberg, MD.

