Beatrix Lavoie Birth Announcement

Beatrix Lavoie

McKenzie Parker and Chris Lavoie, of Bristol, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Beatrix Lavoie, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8:40 p.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Beatrix weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.


