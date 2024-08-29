McKenzie Parker and Chris Lavoie, of Bristol, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Beatrix Lavoie, on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 8:40 p.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Beatrix weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.
