Friends and family are excited to welcome Anthony Philip Averill to the world.

He was born on June 26 at 11:53 a.m. weighing in at 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Anthony is welcomed by his parents Erica Averill and Matt Nickerson, of Bristol, big sister Leah, and grandparents Bill and Julie Knight, Vicki Wood, Phil Averill, and Jan Bacon.

