Jeffrey and Deborah Rancourt, of Bremen, and Mark and Victoria Dorsey, of Freeport, are proud to announce the birth of their grandson, Archer Woods Dorsey; son of Arielle Rancourt and Tom Dorsey, of Freeport.

He was born at Northern Light Mercy Hospital in Portland on July 21, weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces.

