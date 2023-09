Greg and Lauren Fortin, of Canton, Conn., are very pleased to announce the birth of their daughter, Hailey Christine, on July 8. Hailey was born in Hartford, Conn. at 6:37 p.m., weighing 7 lbs and was 21 inches long.

Proud grandparents are Joe and Roanne Fortin, of Bristol, and Henry and Anne Marchand, of Torrington, Conn., along with great-grandfather, Robert Becker, of Scarborough.

