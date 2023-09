Russ and Ellen Fortin, of Linden, Mich., are very happy to announce the birth of their second daughter, Addison James, on June 21. Addison was born in Flint, Mich. at 1 p.m., weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. Her big sister Jordan is thrilled to have a sister!

Proud grandparents are Joe and Roanne Fortin, of Bristol, and Tom and Mary Leahy, of Marblehead, Ohio, along with great-grandfather, Robert Becker, of Scarborough.

