LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Blake Kenneth Campbell, to the family. Born on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8:18 a.m., Blake weighed 7 pounds, 8.5 ounces. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Mariah Scarborough and Travis Campbell, of Westport Island; his excited older siblings, Mathew, Olivia, Zach, and Aimee; proud grandparents, Jim and Linda Scarborough, and Karen and Michael Harris, and great grandmother, Joyce Campbell.

