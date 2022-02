LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Brinley Reed, to our family. Born Wednesday, Dec. 29, at 11:46 a.m., Brinley weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Kimberly and Mark Reed, of Friendship, and Dr. Valerie Donohue, MD.

