Lloyd Bryant, of Winthrop, and Trina Miller, of Whitefield, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lorin Bryant, to Jory Humphrey, the son of George and Samantha Humphrey, of Jefferson.

Lorin Bryant is a graduate of Perdue University Global and is a registered nurse at LincolnHealth in Damariscotta. Jory Humphrey is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and is an owner of Maxwell’s Market in Wiscasset.

