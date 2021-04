LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome a beautiful baby girl, Brynlie Mae. Born Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7:24 a.m., Brynlie weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Morgan Zimmerman and Kyle Leavitt, of Nobleboro; her excited older brothers Garidyn, Austin, and Corbin; and Certified Nurse Midwife, Monika Gulyas.

