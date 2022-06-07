LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Caelan Stark, to its family. Born on Sunday, March 13, at 4:07 a.m., Caelan weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents, Hailey and Robert Stark, of Damariscotta, cannot wait to start their new life together and continue to explore the beautiful planet as a family with baby Caelan and his “siblings” Odie (black Lab) and Victoria (German shepherd). Caelan is also welcomed by grandparents Eliza Perry Merritt, Allen Merritt, Jamie Stark, Cyndilou Brignac, and Pierre Brignac.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

