Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Caelan Stark

at

Caelan Stark

Caelan Stark

LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Caelan Stark, to its family. Born on Sunday, March 13, at 4:07 a.m., Caelan weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents, Hailey and Robert Stark, of Damariscotta, cannot wait to start their new life together and continue to explore the beautiful planet as a family with baby Caelan and his “siblings” Odie (black Lab) and Victoria (German shepherd). Caelan is also welcomed by grandparents Eliza Perry Merritt, Allen Merritt, Jamie Stark, Cyndilou Brignac, and Pierre Brignac.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^