Miranda Struk-Miller and Jason Benner, of South Thomaston, welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Charlie Jean Benner, on Wednesday, June 19, at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Charlie weighed 7 pounds, 9.5 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.

Along with her parents, Charlie is welcomed by her siblings, Braden and Brodey Benner, and Natalie Thorbjornson.

