Alyssa and Harry Stred, of Windsor, welcomed beautiful baby girl, Clara Stred on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at 4:43 p.m. at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s family birth center obstetrics and gynecology in Damariscotta.

Clara weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. She joins siblings Rosalynn, Ellowyn, and Knox.

