Danielle Jane Kennedy, daughter to Mathew and Christine (Hilton) Kennedy, was born Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:34 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces.

Mom and baby, Danielle, are healthy and she is a very happy baby girl.

Matt and Christine are very excited to be new parents and all are adjusting very well with their first child. Danielle was born in the Waxhaw, N.C. area where her family are residing. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Lynne Kennedy, of Waxhaw, N.C. Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carolee Hilton, of Portland.

Baby Danielle Jane Kennedy would have been the first great-grandbaby of the late Walter and Vikki Hilton, of Damariscotta. All the grandparents are naturally in all their glory enjoying this special addition to the family. Maternal grandparents are already persistently lobbying the new parents for additional grandchildren.

