David and Olivia Hardman, of Windsor, announce the birth of their son, David V. Hardman IV (Cash).

David arrived at 11:18 a.m. on Nov. 18. He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and measured 20.5 inches in length.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Pam Fenderson. Paternal grandparents are David and Tammy Hardman.

Great-grandparents include Judy Hardman, Gail Thayer, and Ruth Fenderson.

The mother is the former Olivia Fenderson, of Whitefield.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print