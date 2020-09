LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is pleased to announce the arrival of handsome baby boy, Emmet Lincoln Sawyer. Born on Friday, Aug. 21, at 7:41 p.m., Emmet weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Danika and Jacob, of Warren, and his excited older sister, Peyton, as well as certified nurse midwife Suzanne Norgang.

