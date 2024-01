Allan (Toby) and Sara Shannon of Bristol, and Peru, South America, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Heidi Joy Shannon, a graduate of Lincoln Academy and Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, and U.S. Army Spc. Devon Piel, stationed at Fort Liberty, N.C.

Piel is the son of Donald and Mary Piel of Schenectady, N.Y.

