Engagement Announcement

The parents of Joshua Brooks Hopkins and Ariel Michaud would like to announce the engagement of their children.

Joshua is the son of Anthony Hopkins, of Jefferson, and Sara and Kris Pinkham, of Wiscasset. Michaud is the daughter of Ann Swiontkowski, of Florida.

Joshua Hopkins is an account manager for Brenntag Lubricants in Gorham, and Michaud is a dental hygienist for Peak Dental in Falmouth. The couple resides in South Portland with their two fur babies, Sunny and Sullivan.

A September wedding is planned in Kennebunk.

