Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Engagement Announcement

at

Joshua Brooks Hopkins and Ariel Michaud with their two fur babies, Sunny and Sullivan. (Photo courtesy Sara Pinkham)

Joshua Brooks Hopkins and Ariel Michaud with their two fur babies, Sunny and Sullivan. (Photo courtesy Sara Pinkham)

The parents of Joshua Brooks Hopkins and Ariel Michaud would like to announce the engagement of their children.

Joshua is the son of Anthony Hopkins, of Jefferson, and Sara and Kris Pinkham, of Wiscasset. Michaud is the daughter of Ann Swiontkowski, of Florida.

Joshua Hopkins is an account manager for Brenntag Lubricants in Gorham, and Michaud is a dental hygienist for Peak Dental in Falmouth. The couple resides in South Portland with their two fur babies, Sunny and Sullivan.

A September wedding is planned in Kennebunk.

Related Stories

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^