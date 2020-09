Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ramsey, of Berlin, N.H., are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kelly Ramsey, to Shaun Fairfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Fairfield, of Damariscotta. Shaun and Kelly reside in Auburn.

An October wedding is planned at St. Anne Church in Berlin, N.H.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print