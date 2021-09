Luke and Lindsay Plummer, of Damariscotta, are proud to announce the arrival of their baby boy, Everett Russell Plummer, born on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Mid Coast Hospital. Everett weighed 7 pounds, 22 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

He is welcome by grandparents Bill and Becky Bryant, of Nobleboro, and Bill and Cindy Boyd, of Casco; great-grandmother Sandra Lane, of Bristol, and great-grandparents Ronald and Thelma House, of South Bristol.

