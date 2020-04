Lindsey and Arthur Govoni III, of Islesboro, are pleased to announce the arrival of their baby girl, Everly Angell Govoni, born Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus. Everly was born weighing 8 pounds, 12 ounces, and 19 inches long. The family has strong ties to the Bristol area. Everly was welcomed by her maternal grandparents, James and Lori Buckingham, as well as her paternal grandparents, Arthur and Lisa Govoni.

