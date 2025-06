Benjamin Millett and Martha-Mary Lane, of Bremen, announce the birth of their first child and son, Fritz Allen, on May 26 at Midcoast Hospital. Maternal grandparents are Wayne Lane Sr. and Gretchen Lane, both of Pittstown, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Robin Maginn and Sean Fitzgerald, of Bristol, and Allen H. Millett Jr., who recently passed.

