LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Elizabeth Marie Dec, to our family. Born Thursday, June 24, at 4:02 a.m., Gracelyn weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 18 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Kalee Miller and Anthony Dec of Rockland, and Valerie Smith, MD.

