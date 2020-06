Proud parents Logan and Nick, of New Harbor, are pleased to announce the arrival of baby boy, Granger Fothergill. Born on Monday, Feb. 24 at 10:31 p.m., Granger weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. He is also welcomed by big brother, Axel, and certified nurse midwife Stacey Rees.

