Makayla Crockett and Greg Anderson, of Waldoboro, welcomed a handsome baby boy, Grayson Anderson, on Friday, Oct. 25 at 1:11 a.m. at MaineHealth Lincoln Hospital’s family birth center obstetrics and gynecology in Damariscotta.

Grayson weighed 10 pounds, 4 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. He joins siblings Lily and Autumn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print