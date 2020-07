LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is pleased to announce the arrival of beautiful baby girl, Gwendolyn Claire. Born Monday, March 30 at 2:30 a.m. Gwendolyn weighed 9 pounds and measured 22 1/2 inches long. She is welcomed by proud parents, Stephanie and John, of Bristol, and certified nurse midwife, Stacey Rees.

