LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Harper Knof, to its family. Born Thursday, March 10, at 3:18 p.m., Harper weighed 8 pounds 7.5 ounces and was 19 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents Jonathan Knof and Shaw Pinkham-McKnight, of Damariscotta, as well as grandparents Jessica Pinkham, Bernard McKnight, and Christine Greene and Certified Nurse Midwife Stacy Rees.

