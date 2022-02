LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Harrison Norman Wedge, to our family! Born on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 10:17 a.m., Harrison weighed 7 pounds 13.3 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Meghan Gray and Tyler Wedge of Damariscotta, as well as proud grandparents, Leonard Wedge, Angela Wedge, Joel Gray and Kim Lausser.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print