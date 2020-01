George and Samantha Humphrey, of Jefferson, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Bridget, to Ryan DiPompo, the son of Daniel and Darlene DiPompo, of Jay.

Bridget Humphrey is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and is a first grade teacher at Jefferson Village School. Ryan DiPompo is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and is a physical education teacher at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro.

A July 18 wedding is planned.

