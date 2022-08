LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome Jack Barker to the family. Born on Friday, April 15, at 2:30 p.m., Jack weighed 7 pounds 9.4 ounces and was 20 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Emily and Soren Barker of Boothbay; older brother, Luke; and elated grandparents, Anne and Alan Barker and Debbi and Kelly Randall.

