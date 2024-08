Breanna and Breck Holladay, of Bristol, announce the arrival of their son, Jack Holladay, on Friday, June 21 at 8:26 a.m. at LincolnHealth Miles Maternity in Damariscotta. Jack weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.

Along with his proud parents, Jack is welcomed by his siblings, Abby, Breck, Jessica, Amelia, Charlotte, and Elliott.

