Kristi and Jarred Stailing welcome with love the arrival of Jackson Edward Stailing, who surprised the world by arriving two months early on March 10, 2020. “Jack Jack” was born in Bend, Ore. at just 3 pounds, 7 ounces and 17 inches long. He is welcomed by grandparents Karen Fossett, of Newcastle, and Michael Stailing, of Damariscotta, and great-grandmother Barbara Fossett, of Pemaquid. Jack Jack is now over 10 pounds and growing like a weed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print