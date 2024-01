LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome beautiful baby girl, Jaylyn Wooden, to its family.

Born Friday, July 14, Jaylyn weighed 7 pounds, 4.4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

She is welcomed by her proud parents, Fontana and Chris Wooden, of Waldoboro, her excited four-pawed siblings, Brody and Nicholas, as well as her grandparents, Jackie and Jim Jackson and Shannon and Tracy Wooden.

