LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is pleased to announce the arrival of beautiful baby girl, Josie Lynn. Born Thursday, Sept. 17, at 8:16 a.m., Josie weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 22 inches long. She is welcomed by her proud parents, Terri and Darick Herald, of Bristol, and older sister, Charlotte, as well as Dr. Deborah Eisenberg.

