LincolnHealth Miles Maternity is excited to welcome handsome baby boy, Knox Stred, to the family. Born on Tuesday, July 12, at 2:56 p.m., Knox weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 21 inches long. He is welcomed by his proud parents, Alyssa and Harry Stred, of Nobleboro, his excited older sisters, Rosalynn and Ellowyn, as well as Certified Nurse Midwife Monika Gulyas.

