Chelsey and Chris Weeks, of Harpswell, are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Leona Marie Weeks, born Aug. 3 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, weighing 6 pounds, 15.2 ounces. She is also welcomed by big brother Lawson, her paternal grandparents, Tina and Jeff Weeks, of Jefferson, and maternal grandparents, Maria and Lawrence “Buddy” Renaud, of Harpswell.

